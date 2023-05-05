Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Price Target Cut to $19.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $19.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 6.4 %

HST stock opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.29. Host Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 53,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 319,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 64,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 313,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

