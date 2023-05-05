Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.65-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.41-$0.43 EPS.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HWM stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,448,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,324. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.88. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised Howmet Aerospace from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.30.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,050.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,542 shares in the company, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 136.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $200,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

