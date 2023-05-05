Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $121.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays cut shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.46. 258,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 1.36. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $125.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.72%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $1,230,590.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,384.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,574.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

