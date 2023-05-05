Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target Raised to $121.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on H. Barclays cut Hyatt Hotels from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of NYSE:H traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $115.46. 258,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,667. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.36.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $305,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 9,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $1,037,113.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total transaction of $305,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,368.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,726,994 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

