i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.53. i-80 Gold shares last traded at $2.53, with a volume of 245,853 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IAUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

i-80 Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 214.32% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,497,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,251,000 after purchasing an additional 480,710 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in i-80 Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.