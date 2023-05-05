iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Price Target Raised to C$100.00

iA Financial (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$92.00 to C$100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$102.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised iA Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$94.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upgraded shares of iA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

iA Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $64.12 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.75. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $67.29.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

