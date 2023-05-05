IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,725 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 72,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.2% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 77,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,760,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,414,000. ETF Store Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 251,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,149,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $155.85. The company had a trading volume of 390,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day moving average is $152.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $160.99.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

