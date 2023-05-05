IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 56,051 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,051 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 542.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 41,087 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 291,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,595,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,974 shares. The company has a market cap of $326.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.53. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

The Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Mid Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of mid-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUMG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

