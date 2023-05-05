IAG Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,001.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000.

BBRE stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.63. The company had a trading volume of 16,503 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.81.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

