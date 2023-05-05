IAG Wealth Partners LLC Buys 3,340 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37,111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II bought 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 33,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,437.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,872 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,721. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

NEE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.46. 2,758,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,445,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.90. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

