IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $122,000 Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $5.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,649,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,771,302. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.60. The company has a market capitalization of $287.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $319.87 and a one year high of $396.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

