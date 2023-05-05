IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $183,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 78.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,420,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,438,000 after acquiring an additional 173,736 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,010,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,510,000 after acquiring an additional 367,762 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,336,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,800,000 after acquiring an additional 227,072 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,540,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,659,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,793,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.02. 1,184,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,338,841. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $100.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

