IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 0.7% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 176.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 840,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 535,702 shares during the period. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 512,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,505,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,769,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,761,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,453,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.36. 31,443 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market cap of $263.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

