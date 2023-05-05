IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $398,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.6% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,055,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,372,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.50 and a 12-month high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $177.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.83.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

