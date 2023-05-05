IAG Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 46.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,945 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $3,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 346,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,237,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,098. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $72.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

