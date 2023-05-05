IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 117 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Tevis Investment Management increased its position in Tesla by 230.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.06.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.53 on Friday, reaching $168.73. 67,423,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,136,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $534.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.52.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,328,421.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,592,724. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.