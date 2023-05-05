ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $220.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ICON Public from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of ICON Public from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ICON Public from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.30.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $183.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.12. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $171.43 and a 12 month high of $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.80 and its 200-day moving average is $211.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 11.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 93.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 497 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in ICON Public by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.