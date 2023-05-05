IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Trading Down 3.1%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.60 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 1,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.45). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative return on equity of 142.69% and a negative net margin of 819.01%. The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.