IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.63.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $469.51 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $480.06 and its 200-day moving average is $448.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $515.79.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

