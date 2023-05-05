Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Ikena Oncology from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

IKNA traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 74,920 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,199. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.85. Ikena Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $7.17.

Ikena Oncology ( NASDAQ:IKNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ikena Oncology will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IKNA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 5.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 25.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 789,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing medicines tailored to biomarker-defined patient groups for specific unmet needs. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

