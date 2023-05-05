ImmuCell (ICCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 11th.

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ICCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.94. 6,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688. ImmuCell has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $9.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ImmuCell by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture, and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kits, and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis.

