Immutable X Price Reaches $0.89 on Major Exchanges (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Immutable X token can now be bought for about $0.89 or 0.00003019 BTC on major exchanges. Immutable X has a total market capitalization of $506.41 million and $29.33 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Immutable X Token Profile

Immutable X’s genesis date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.

Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second, a 600x improvement over native limits.”

