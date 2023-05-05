Imunon (IMNN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Imunon to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Imunon had a negative net margin of 7,179.40% and a negative return on equity of 68.12%. On average, analysts expect Imunon to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Imunon Price Performance

IMNN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.28. 512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,754. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.08. Imunon has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Imunon Company Profile

Imunon, Inc is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm is also engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

