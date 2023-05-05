Induction Healthcare Group (LON:INHC) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20.81 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20.81 ($0.26). Approximately 5,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 25,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.50 ($0.27).

Induction Healthcare Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £19.21 million, a PE ratio of -268.75 and a beta of -0.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 25.62.

About Induction Healthcare Group

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

Further Reading

