Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Saturday, July 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

Information Services Stock Down 1.6 %

ISV stock opened at C$22.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$389.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.68. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.12 and a 52 week high of C$25.36.

Get Information Services alerts:

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Information Services had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of C$46.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$47.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services will post 1.771028 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Information Services

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Information Services from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

(Get Rating)

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.