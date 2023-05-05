Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.30.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.17. 3,022,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $60.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 47.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 62.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 57,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.