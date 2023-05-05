InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.58-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525.00 million-$530.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $531.05 million.

InMode Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of InMode stock traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,623. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.90.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that InMode will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in InMode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,839,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,448,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

