Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65.
Innospec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Innospec Stock Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Innospec
In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Insiders own 1.52% of the company's stock.
Institutional Trading of Innospec
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.
About Innospec
Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.
