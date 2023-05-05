Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.69 Per Share

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.65.

Innospec has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Innospec has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Innospec to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.

Get Innospec alerts:

Innospec Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:IOSP opened at $100.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.65. Innospec has a 12-month low of $83.13 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.47 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Innospec will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Innospec

In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Corbin Barnes purchased 400 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $99.75 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,238.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $992,341.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,907,471.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and have sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innospec

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Innospec by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,928 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innospec by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

About Innospec

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.