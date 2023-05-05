Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 236,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,545. The firm has a market cap of $300.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.
