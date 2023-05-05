Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. 236,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,545. The firm has a market cap of $300.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.04. Inogen has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $32.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

Get Inogen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

About Inogen

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 447.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 553,609 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,774.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 234,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 221,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,866,696 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after buying an additional 201,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 697.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 149,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.