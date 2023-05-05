Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 1,016 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,621.19).
British American Tobacco Stock Performance
British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,815.50 ($35.18). 802,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,138. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,791 ($34.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,953.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 977.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.
British American Tobacco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,048.78%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
