Insider Buying: British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Insider Acquires 1,016 Shares of Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Jack Bowles acquired 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,885 ($36.04) per share, for a total transaction of £29,311.60 ($36,621.19).

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,815.50 ($35.18). 802,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,238,138. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 2,791 ($34.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,645 ($45.54). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,953.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 977.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.72) dividend. This is a boost from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,048.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About British American Tobacco

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.98) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.98) to GBX 3,100 ($38.73) in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,100 ($51.22) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,500 ($43.73) price target on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.33).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

