Insider Buying: CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) CFO Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) CFO Michael J. Fowler acquired 2,000 shares of CapStar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $22,660.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,914.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CapStar Financial Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $245.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59.

CapStar Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from CapStar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. CapStar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.16%.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of CapStar Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 20,095 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in CapStar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CapStar Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 455.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 293,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 240,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CapStar Financial by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CSTR shares. StockNews.com lowered CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CapStar Financial from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.90.

About CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of traditional banking and other financial services. Its products and services include commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company was founded on December 1, 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

