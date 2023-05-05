Insider Buying: Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) EVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $15,820.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,155 shares in the company, valued at $113,192.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Financial Institutions Price Performance

Shares of FISI opened at $15.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Get Financial Institutions alerts:

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.77 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Financial Institutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Financial Institutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Financial Institutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Financial Institutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Financial Institutions

(Get Rating)

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists of the activities of SDN, a full-service insurance agency that offers insurance services to both personal and business clients, and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Institutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Institutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.