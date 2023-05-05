Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $96,647.52 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
First Busey Stock Performance
NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98.
First Busey Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
First Busey Company Profile
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
Read More
