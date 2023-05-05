Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Buys $96,647.52 in Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $96,647.52. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

First Busey Stock Performance

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. First Busey Co. has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Busey

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUSE. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their price target on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Busey in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

