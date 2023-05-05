Insider Buying: First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) Director Stanley J. Bradshaw acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $55,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,189. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
First Busey Price Performance
First Busey stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $945.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.86. First Busey Co. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $27.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.43.
First Busey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.51%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUSE. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. FMR LLC raised its position in First Busey by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors own 49.97% of the company’s stock.
About First Busey
First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.
