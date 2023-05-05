Insider Buying: Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) Insider Purchases 15,938 Shares of Stock

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT – Get Rating) insider Darren Littlewood bought 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 247 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of £39,366.86 ($49,183.98).

Darren Littlewood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Henry Boot alerts:

On Thursday, April 6th, Darren Littlewood acquired 8,711 shares of Henry Boot stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.87) per share, with a total value of £20,035.30 ($25,031.61).

Henry Boot Stock Up 1.7 %

BOOT stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 241 ($3.01). The company had a trading volume of 33,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,537. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 229.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75. Henry Boot PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 215 ($2.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 349 ($4.36). The company has a market capitalization of £322.29 million, a P/E ratio of 948.00, a PEG ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Henry Boot Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Henry Boot’s previous dividend of $2.66. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is presently 3,200.00%.

Several research firms have commented on BOOT. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.87) price target on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Henry Boot in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Henry Boot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Henry Boot PLC engages in property investment and development, land promotion, and construction activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. It engages in the housebuilding and associated trading; and land management, development, and trading activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Boot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Boot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.