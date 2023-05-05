Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NBT Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %
NBTB opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp
About NBT Bancorp
NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.
