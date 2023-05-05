Insider Buying: NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) Director Timothy E. Delaney purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $1,190,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 76,535 shares in the company, valued at $2,278,446.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

NBTB opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.54.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of NBT Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $42.00 to $37.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on NBT Bancorp from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

About NBT Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NBTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NBT Bancorp by 198.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.