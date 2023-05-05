Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys 30,785 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess bought 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,425.30 ($99,232.01).

Pantheon International Stock Performance

LON PIN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.26). 1,342,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,573. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Pantheon International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 309 ($3.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 558.70 and a beta of 0.82.

About Pantheon International

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

