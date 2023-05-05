Insider Buying: Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) Insider Buys 30,785 Shares of Stock

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Rating) insider John Burgess bought 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.22) per share, for a total transaction of £79,425.30 ($99,232.01).
Pantheon International Stock Performance
LON PIN traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting GBX 261 ($3.26). 1,342,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,573. The company has a current ratio of 14.03, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Pantheon International PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 229.23 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 309 ($3.86). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 243.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 255.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 558.70 and a beta of 0.82.
About Pantheon International
