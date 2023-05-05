Insider Buying: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Buys $37,719.50 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire acquired 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.75 per share, with a total value of $37,719.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,173,638 shares in the company, valued at $26,700,264.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.82. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $24.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.71.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This is an increase from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -124.77%.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 19,651 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 6.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the last quarter. Repertoire Partners LP boosted its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 1,139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 55,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

