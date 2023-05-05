Insider Selling: Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Adam J. Townsend sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $413,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,285,546.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $84.37 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.45) by ($0.05). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.44 million. The firm’s revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,419,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,031,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,823,000 after purchasing an additional 304,334 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,995,000 after purchasing an additional 287,786 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APLS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.