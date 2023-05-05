Insider Selling: Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) EVP Sells $804,300.00 in Stock

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Biogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $313.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $316.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.15. The stock has a market cap of $45.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.19.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,914,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,181,298,000 after purchasing an additional 54,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after purchasing an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,342,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $924,071,000 after purchasing an additional 42,855 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 247,691 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 268.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,677,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,182 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Featured Stories

