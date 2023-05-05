Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 26,180 Shares of Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 26,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $661,306.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,794.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 23rd, Jason Lublin sold 12,562 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $278,876.40.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:EDR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,544,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,458,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.31. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.39). Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 164.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,350,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325,898 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $56,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 29.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,006,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Endeavor Group by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,474,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,204 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 1,060.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

