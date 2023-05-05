Insider Selling: Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Director Sells $1,303,641.60 in Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 16,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $1,303,641.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,864.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Graco Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GGG opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.80. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.48 and a 12 month high of $80.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $529.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.87 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Graco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.25.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 569.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.