Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) CFO Sells 98,608 Shares of Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 8.6 %

NASDAQ:HBANP traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.39. The stock had a trading volume of 115,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,426. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $21.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a $0.2813 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated ( NASDAQ:HBANP Get Rating ) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

