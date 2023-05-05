Insider Selling: Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Insider Sells $11,223.68 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) insider Gwenn Hansen sold 1,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $11,223.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,124.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $9.44 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.19). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 60.17% and a negative net margin of 428.29%. The company had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.64 million. As a group, analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 7.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

