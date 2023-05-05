Insider Selling: Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) Major Shareholder Sells $20,634.00 in Stock

Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Rating) major shareholder Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $20,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,172,720 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Master Fund Lp Repertoire also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 8th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 10,144 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $229,761.60.

On Monday, February 6th, Master Fund Lp Repertoire sold 100 shares of Portman Ridge Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $2,270.00.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $19.10 on Friday. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.21 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.82.

Portman Ridge Finance Increases Dividend

Portman Ridge Finance ( NASDAQ:PTMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portman Ridge Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.24%. This is a boost from Portman Ridge Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Portman Ridge Finance’s payout ratio is -124.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Portman Ridge Finance from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Portman Ridge Finance

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 40.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Portman Ridge Finance by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 33,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.46% of the company’s stock.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance is an investment company. They invest in senior secured term loans and mezzanine debt primarily in privately held middle market companies, asset management companies, and debt and subordinated securities.

