Insider Selling: Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Director Sells $23,029.30 in Stock

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) Director Gail Mandel sold 5,845 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $23,029.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,209.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gail Mandel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 1st, Gail Mandel sold 715 shares of Sabre stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $2,838.55.

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $3.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.40. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Sabre by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 94,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Sabre by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 293,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 73,130 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabre by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,810,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,508,000 after buying an additional 569,271 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 236,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Sabre by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 14,244 shares in the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

