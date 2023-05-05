Insider Selling: Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) CEO Sells $1,022,369.85 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) CEO Anthony Geisler sold 30,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,369.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,848 shares in the company, valued at $12,481,912.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Anthony Geisler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 28th, Anthony Geisler sold 31,453 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $1,043,296.01.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Anthony Geisler sold 81,570 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,943.10.

On Monday, April 17th, Anthony Geisler sold 51,104 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,642,993.60.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Anthony Geisler sold 300 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $9,618.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 47,717 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $1,489,724.74.

On Thursday, April 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $6,200.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Anthony Geisler sold 69,255 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $2,169,759.15.

On Friday, March 31st, Anthony Geisler sold 66,200 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $2,003,212.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30.

On Friday, February 10th, Anthony Geisler sold 1,000,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $24,500,000.00.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

NYSE:XPOF opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.46. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.20 and a 1-year high of $33.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.22 million. Xponential Fitness had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 11.99%. Equities analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Institutional Trading of Xponential Fitness

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

