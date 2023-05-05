Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $644,910.00 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $62.22 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.45 and a 12 month high of $124.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 194.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of -0.22.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications to $75.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

