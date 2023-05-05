Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,254 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 261,635 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 1.73% of Insight Enterprises worth $62,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

Shares of NSIT opened at $124.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $134.56 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.11 and a 12 month high of $144.84.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 38,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.62 per share, with a total value of $4,918,042.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,507,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,729,697.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $7,759,175. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

