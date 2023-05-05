Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $65.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.93 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 865.02% and a negative net margin of 196.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Insmed updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of INSM stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,271,726. Insmed has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $28.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.33.

Get Insmed alerts:

Institutional Trading of Insmed

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 2,170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 2,128.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insmed Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

(Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.